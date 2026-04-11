Eamonn Holmes' latest health update after being hospitalized for stroke

Eamonn Holmes, a veteran broadcaster was taken to the hospital after a stroke, per British media outlet GB News.

Holmes, 66, is reportedly 'responding well to treatment after experiencing a stroke last week.' GB News provided an update on Holmes' health.

"Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke,” the outlet said.

The statement added that Holmes’ colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery.”

Holmes is a well recognized face of British broadcasting with experience spanning over decades.

He presented programs on Sky News and ITV until he joined GB News in 2022 to anchor its breakfast show, This Morning, co-hosted by Ellie Costello.

The star broadcaster has been fighting chronic back pain since 2021.

In a May 2025 Instagram post, he revealed that his recovery had suffered a setback after experiencing a “flare-up” in his neck and head muscles.

This injury follows Eamonn being rushed to the hospital in May last year due to developing a severe pain from his ongoing recovery, per Daily Mail.

Eamonn's health challenges developed after he underwent back surgery in 2022, and since then he has relied on a walking frame and wheelchair for everyday movement.

Even after the 2023 spinal and neck procedure, his mobility remains a challenge.