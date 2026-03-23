Miley Cyrus announces new Hannah Montana song on 20th anniversary special

The 'Hanna Montana 20th Anniversary Special' will premiere on Disney and Hulu on March 24, 2026

Hannah Montana is breaking her 15-year music hiatus.

The international (former) teen pop sensation, played by Miley Cyrus, is coming out with new music. Disney and Cyrus teased the news in a teaser for the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, set to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, March 24.

“Celebrate 20 years with special guests and the world premiere of a brand new song,” were the words that flashed on the screen in the trailer. And fans immediately picked up on it.

“Brand! New! Song!” read one comment by Disneyradio.

“Hannah is back to top the charts AGAIN,” joked one fan in the comments, while another raved, “A new song by hannah????? this is insane.”

Disney announced the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on February 17, featuring a look back at the series with “never-before-seen archival footage” and an interview with Miley Cyrus — who rose to fame thanks to the hit 2000s show.

Reflecting on the impact of the show, the multi-Grammy-winner said in a statement, “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”

The special will be hosted by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper and filmed in front of a live audience.

Also set to appear in the special are Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus (the latter having starred in the series as Miley Stewart’s father and Hannah’s manager). The Flowers hitmaker recently revealed that Selena Gomez, who played Hannah’s nemesis Mikayla Marie, will also make a cameo.