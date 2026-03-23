Nicola Peltz works through the night ahead of 'Prima' release

Nicola shared a photo of herself lying next to her phone with her eyes closed

Nicola Peltz has shared how hard she has been working, revealing that she had a 'sleepover in the editing room' ahead of the release of her upcoming film Prima.

The Holidate actress, 31, gave fans a glimpse into her demanding career, explaining how she spent the night on a couch while working tirelessly.

Nicola shared a photo of herself lying next to her phone with her eyes closed, showing the time read 3.35am.

In the indie drama, she takes on the lead role of Margo, a ballerina, and her physical transformation over the past few months has raised eyebrows.

A synopsis for the movie teases: 'As events unfold, Margo begins to question if the choices made in life are really worth it in the end, a question so many face as difficult decisions can change your life.'

Meanwhile, Nicola has made made a surprise cameo in the new series The Beauty, giving fans a glimpse of her acting alongside co-star Ashton Kutcher, 48.