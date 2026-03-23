Beatrice, Edoardo's friend breaks silence on marriage woes

Beatrice, Edoardo blast marriage trouble speculation

Edoardo, Beatrice take wise step to quash rumours

Princess Beatrice and her beloved husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have blasted rumours of marriage trouble amid Andrew-Fergie scandals and controversies.

Reports that Beatrice and Edoardo, who tied the knot in 2020 Mapelli Mozzi , are facing marriage difficulties in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest "are not true at all", friends of the couple have revealed ttheir reaction.

It emrges amid speculation of the couple's relationship, with a report over the weekend alleging that the two were navigating a period of "distance" from one another.

Edoardo, a property developer, has, in recent weeks, taken a number of trips overseas for work, including to Palm Beach and Fisher Island, off the coast of Miami. Beatrice, meanwhile, is believed to have remained in London with their children, Sienna, three, and Athena, one.

However, friends have now shut down any rumours of relationship issues, insisting that the couple, like many others, are "balancing" physical distance because of work with family life.

In conveesation with HELLO!, a friend of Beatrice and Edo's claim: "The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children!

"They've both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids."

"Recent reports that things aren't good between them are not true at all. Things are great between them and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!"

Over the weekend, Beatrice and Edoardo were seen out in Notting Hill for a date at Eeel Sushi Bar. The couple put on a united front amid rumours that their marriage was "in trouble", reportedly spending two hours inside before being picked up in a Porsche.

It came amid reports that their relationship "had not been great for a while", as reported in the Mail on Sunday over the weekend.