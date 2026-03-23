Prince William accused for 'faith out of Church quietly' by Queen Elizabeth

Prince William has found himself at the centre of an unexpected debate, after comments about his “quiet faith” stirred criticism from a former royal insider.

Just just days before a landmark moment for the Church of England.

Gavin Ashenden, who once served as chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, did not hold back during a radio appearance, suggesting the timing of William’s remarks felt less personal and more carefully calculated.

“It’s about conviction and sacrifice,” he argued, hinting that presenting it as a quiet, private matter risks missing the depth many believers attach to it.

William and Kate are set to attend the enthronement of Sarah Mullally, a historic occasion as she becomes the first woman to hold the role.

Ashenden pointed to William’s relatively low profile when it comes to regular worship, noting that the prince is most often seen at services tied to major royal events.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman said that the future king's words reflect an understanding of the Church’s importance, even if his spiritual journey doesn’t mirror the dramatic conversions of history.

Meanwhile, Marcus Walker praised William’s openness, adding that faith is often a lifelong path rather than a fixed destination.