Prince Edward’s royal estate quietly cashes in at £10K month

Prince Edward's Surrey residence is quietly making headlines for a rather savvy side hustle.

A newly surfaced report suggests the royal could be bringing in around £10,000 a month by leasing out part of his estate.

Tucked within the sprawling grounds of Bagshot Park, where Edward lives with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, a former stable block has been transformed into sleek office space.

Far removed from its equestrian roots, the building now offers modern interiors, high-speed fibre connectivity, and all the trimmings of a contemporary workplace.

The estate itself has undergone significant upgrades over the years.

Once criticised by architectural historian Nicholas Pevsner as “purposeless” and less than charming, Bagshot Park has since enjoyed a considerable refresh, blending historic character with modern comfort.

Interestingly, the Edinburghs don’t actually own the estate. Instead, they pay a symbolic “peppercorn” rent to the Crown Estate, meaning the property remains under royal ownership while they enjoy its use.