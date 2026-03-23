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Prince Harry takes mental health mission to Australia's big stage

Prince Harry continues global push to put mental health front and centre

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

Prince Harry takes mental health mission to Australia’s big stage
Prince Harry takes mental health mission to Australia’s big stage

Prince Harry is heading to Australia, adding his voice to an increasingly vital global conversation as he joins the speaker line-up at the upcoming InterEdge Summit in Melbourne.

Known for championing mental health awareness, the Duke of Sussex is expected to bring both personal insight and international perspective to the event, which will spotlight resilience, workplace wellbeing, and the importance of creating supportive environments. 

His appearance places him alongside a roster of leaders and changemakers tackling some of today’s most pressing social challenges.

The summit is also about real-world impact. Proceeds from the event will support Lifeline Narrm, a vital service dedicated to providing lifesaving assistance to those in crisis. 

It’s a cause closely aligned with Harry’s long-standing advocacy for breaking down stigma and encouraging open conversations around mental health.

Over the years, the Duke has become one of the most recognisable voices in this space, often drawing from his own experiences to highlight the importance of seeking help and supporting others. 

His involvement in the summit signals not just another speaking engagement, but a continuation of his efforts to push mental health into the global spotlight.

Joining him on the line-up are Dr Amy Cuddy, Hugh Van, and Jelena Dokic.

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