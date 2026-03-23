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Meghan Markle's Aussie visit could be a soft launch for ‘As Ever'

Meghan Markle’s Australia visit ‘no casual trip,’ insiders say

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

Meghan Markle’s Aussie visit could be a soft launch for ‘As Ever’
Meghan Markle’s Aussie visit could be a soft launch for ‘As Ever’

Meghan Markle is planting the seeds for her lifestyle brand’s next chapter and all signs point to Australia. 

As she prepares to travel Down Under with Prince Harry next month, the Duchess is lining up what could be a strategic expansion of her growing venture, As Ever.

While the royal couple’s visit includes public-facing engagements, Meghan’s schedule carries a distinctly entrepreneurial edge. 

She’s set to appear at the exclusive Her Best Life retreat in Sydney, a luxe gathering where attendees can expect curated experiences, wellness-focused sessions at the InterContinental Sydney.

The Duchess has reportedly secured a dozen trademarks in Australia for As Ever, spanning everything from skincare and homeware to gardening tools, jewellery, and even podcasting. 

It’s a wide-ranging portfolio that hints at a brand aiming to be less a shop and more a lifestyle ecosystem. 

Royal insiders suggest this trip is far from a casual visit. Industry watchers believe it could serve as a testing ground for a new audience, especially given the country’s strong appetite for wellness culture and premium lifestyle brands. 

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