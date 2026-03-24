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How Eugenie and Jack are guarding their family bubble

Jack Brooksbank carves independent path amid royal spotlight on Eugenie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

How Eugenie and Jack are guarding their family bubble
How Eugenie and Jack are guarding their family bubble

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are said to be making careful choices about their home life. 

Reports suggest they are reluctant to have Sarah Ferguson move in with them.

According to insiders, the couple are prioritising stability for their young family, choosing to keep their household calm and private despite growing pressure from ongoing headlines surrounding Prince Andrew. 

While concern for Sarah’s wellbeing remains, sources say they are keen to avoid taking on additional responsibilities at a time when scrutiny around the York family has intensified.

Those close to the couple suggest this isn’t about distance or lack of care, it’s about maintaining balance. 

With two young children, August and Ernest, at the centre of their world, Eugenie and Jack are said to be focused on creating a steady environment away from the noise that has followed recent developments.

Jack, known for building his career independently in the business world, he is reportedly determined to keep his professional life insulated from any fallout. 

The renewed spotlight on the York family, following the release of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, has only heightened sensitivities. 

Despite the challenges, Jack remains well-regarded within royal circles, often seen joining family gatherings at Sandringham and Balmoral. 

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