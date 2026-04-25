Princess Kate honours King Charles orders as she takes on important role

Princess of Wales stepped out in central London on the orders of King Charles to perform a key role at a poignant event, just hours after Princess Anne did her part.

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, had attended the Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade at the Cenotaph, where she laid a wreath on behalf of the King.

Anzac Day is observed every year to honour the fallen Australian and New Zealand service at the capital’s annual Anzac Day commemorations. Princess Kate was attending the service for the first time in four years with her last appearance being in 2022.





Catherine’s appearance at the event, organised by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions, had come after Princess Anne had attended the early-morning dawn ceremony at Wellington Arch.

Kate chose to wear a dark blue coat dress with white collar detail, and a matching dark blue hat. She paired it with Princess Diana’s diamond-and-sapphire drop earrings as a tribute the late beloved royal.

She also wore a red remembrance poppy flower pin, often used to recognise the service of fallen soldiers.

The service includes readings from representatives with Kate leading the tributes, a longstanding tradition in the royal family.

Kensington Palace also shared an update about the service which will be held at Westminster Abbey.