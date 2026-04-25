King Charles private meeting with Zohran Mamdani: Full details unveiled

King Charles will have a tight-packed schedule in the United States as soon as he arrives on Monday.

Apart from the grand celebrations scheduled at the White House, there is one key visit that British monarch will be making in New York. The royal will also be joined by the beloved NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani

It was announced on Friday that Charles will participate in a 9/11 memorial wreath-laying ceremony next week to honour the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the Twin Towers.

Among the at least 2,606 people who died that day, 67 Britons were also included.

Whether Charles will hold a one-on-one meeting with the mayor was quickly cleared by Mayor Mamdani’s press secretary.

They confirmed the King’s participation but that there would be no private meeting between the two.

There is a lot riding on the upcoming visit for the UK as the monarchy will be undergoing its biggest test of diplomacy. Charles has to make stops in Washington, D.C., New York and Virginia.

He is also due to make an address before the US Congress, ⁠the first by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II spoke in 1991. He will be returning on April 30 state.