The Duchess of Edinburgh opens Radley’s Musical Playground in stunning blue

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Radley College on Sunday to officially open the school’s dazzling new Music School.

Sophie wore a beautiful blue dress with brown shoes, and she appears focused and engaged and was seen observing a group of young musicians as they rehearse.

The opening concert was extra special, featuring two brand-new pieces co-composed by contemporary composer Cecilia McDowall and a group of eight talented students.

Smiling officially unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening of musical school.

The wooden plaque read: “Radley College Music School, Opened by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO, 22nd March 2026.”

The state-of-the-art Music School isn’t just a pretty building. It boasts a 300-seat concert hall, an additional recital space, 26 practice rooms, and a dedicated Song Room for choral rehearsals.

Radley College’s Warden, John Moule, emphasised that while the building is impressive, the heart of the project is the people. “Music teaches life skills,” he said.

Duchess of Edinburgh at Radley College

“It fosters creativity through composition, collaboration through ensemble, discipline through practice, and confidence through performance.