 
Geo News

Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split

Orlando and Katy announced their split in 2025 after nine years together

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split
Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split

Orlando Bloom seems to have moved on after his split from Katy Perry in 2025.

The 49-year-old actor is reportedly dating 28-year-old model Luisa Laemmel.

Close sources say that they have quietly been seeing each other for a few months and are very close now, leaving people more curious about them.

The Sun reports that Orlando and Luisa have become like a little familyas he even brought his teacup poodle, Biggie Smalls, along on trips.

Even though the star lives in Los Angeles and the model lives in New York, they stay in constant touch and really seem to enjoy each other’s company.

The lovebirds, however, were seen together after the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, earlier this year.

They also spent time in Switzerland at fancy hotels, including the Dolder Grand in Zurich and Burgenstock on Lake Lucerne, where the Deep Cover actor reportedly met Luisa’s family.

Orlando and Katy announced their split in 2025 after nine years together, saying that they will now focus on co-parenting their five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

The Dark Horse hitmaker then moved on and is reportedly dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Orlando said that he got “nothing but love” for Katy as he is also dad to 16-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Fans are now keeping an eye on him as he enjoys this new chapter with Luisa.

Bill Cosby hit with $19 million judgment as financial troubles mount
Bill Cosby hit with $19 million judgment as financial troubles mount
Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke Sansone: Name revealed
Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke Sansone: Name revealed
Jessica Biel dealing with fallout after Justin Timberlake's video surge
Jessica Biel dealing with fallout after Justin Timberlake's video surge
'Superman' actress Valerie Perrine dies at 82 after Parkinson's battle
'Superman' actress Valerie Perrine dies at 82 after Parkinson's battle
Kelly Osbourne ends engagement to Sid Wilson as she grieves dad Ozzy: Report
Kelly Osbourne ends engagement to Sid Wilson as she grieves dad Ozzy: Report
Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris
Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris
Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed
Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed
Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?
Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?