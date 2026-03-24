Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split

Orlando Bloom seems to have moved on after his split from Katy Perry in 2025.

The 49-year-old actor is reportedly dating 28-year-old model Luisa Laemmel.

Close sources say that they have quietly been seeing each other for a few months and are very close now, leaving people more curious about them.

The Sun reports that Orlando and Luisa have become like a little familyas he even brought his teacup poodle, Biggie Smalls, along on trips.

Even though the star lives in Los Angeles and the model lives in New York, they stay in constant touch and really seem to enjoy each other’s company.

The lovebirds, however, were seen together after the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, earlier this year.

They also spent time in Switzerland at fancy hotels, including the Dolder Grand in Zurich and Burgenstock on Lake Lucerne, where the Deep Cover actor reportedly met Luisa’s family.

Orlando and Katy announced their split in 2025 after nine years together, saying that they will now focus on co-parenting their five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

The Dark Horse hitmaker then moved on and is reportedly dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Orlando said that he got “nothing but love” for Katy as he is also dad to 16-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Fans are now keeping an eye on him as he enjoys this new chapter with Luisa.