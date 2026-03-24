Paris Jackson called out by MJ estate over ‘Michael' biopic drama

Paris Jackson is in a serious fight with her father Michael Jackson’s estate over his upcoming biopic, Michael.

The situation became tense now, with both sides arguing over money, decisions and how the film is being handled.

The estate reacted strongly to Paris and her lawyers, saying that she got “complete lack of understanding about how the motion picture industry works.”

This came after she raised some concerns about the film’s rising costs and the need for reshoots.

A big issue is a legal agreement from 1994 linked to Jordan Chandler and because of that deal, parts of the movie needed to be changed, which led to expensive reshoots and delays.

The film’s release has now been pushed back again.

Paris also questioned estate executor John Branca, sharing that his decisions caused financial problems.

The estate denied this and said it has handled everything carefully for years as it also claimed Paris already received around 65 million dollars, but her team says that number is not true.

The estate still believes the film will be successful.

Meanwhile, the legal fight continues, and a judge is expected to make a decision soon as both sides wait for what happens next.