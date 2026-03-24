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Sarah Ferguson makes urgent statement on TV appearance bombshell

Fergie sends message to King Charles with her major decision amid exile

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 24, 2026

Sarah Ferguson makes urgent statement on TV appearance bombshell
Sarah Ferguson reacts to bombshell TV appearance reports

Sarah Ferguson has finally addressed her highly publicised television appearance as she continues to maintain a low profile following the royal fallout.

Fergie has been in the headlines for the past few months after her 'twisted connections' with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Not only did she suffer professional setbacks, but also on a personal level, the former Duchess of York dealt with snubs.

Now, a team led by Sarah made a statement, addressing the reports about her appearance on a television show related to the late Queen's corgis.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Andrew and Sarah adopted her corgis, Muick and Sandy.

Speaking about the possibility of her appearance, Fergie's spokesperson said, "Ms Ferguson regularly receives varied TV offers and proposals — often for reality shows, which she always declines," People reported.

Sarah's team member said that "to be absolutely clear, she declined the proposal... regarding a reality TV show involving the late queen’s corgis," which was first reported by Daily Mail.

Sarah Ferguson makes urgent statement on TV appearance bombshell

"She received the proposal following some initial conversations with Halcyon Media to discuss a potential program on dogs generally. But conversations ended following her declining the opportunity suggested," Fergie's representative shared. 

According to the Daily Mail, there were discussions about Fergie potentially being involved in a series that could "sell" clones of the late queen’s dogs to dog lovers around the world.

However, as the former Duchess of York "dives deeper into the world of genetics and cloning, Fergie realises that her business venture is not without controversy…" Later, she gave up the idea. 

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