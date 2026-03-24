Meghan ‘will blow everybody's mind' with next career move, costar reveals

Meghan Markle had announced earlier this month that Netflix is no longer part of As Ever just 11 months into the launch.

There are many speculations about what is next for the Duchess of Sussex in Hollywood as the streaming giant deal was arguably the most lucrative offer that they after they had left the royal family in 2020.

Although, a Suits costar and a close friend of Meghan hinted that Prince Harry’s is ready to return to her acting roots in Hollywood.

Actor Eric Roberts, who played the shady billionaire Charles Forstman in the legal drama, told Daily Mail that Meghan “will come back”.

Meanwhile, Eric’s casting director wife, Eliza noted that “it is time” that Meghan “needs to come back to work”

She added, “I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing.”

“I think she should come back. I think she will come back,” Eric insisted. “And I think she's going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind.”

As for Meghan’s role in Suits, Eliza said that it was “tricky” because of the royal family as her role was “very sexy”.

However, she noted that the Netflix deal downgrade is not a setback for Meghan as she is a “star and that she is still a “young woman who needs to be acting”.

“From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn't matter. It was always going to happen,” the casting director said.

“She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much,” she continued. “Women don't give up their jobs for a marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she’d be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting.”