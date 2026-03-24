King Charles sends ‘deeply moving' personal letter for Pakistan amid crisis

King Charles and Queen Camilla extended congratulations to Pakistan as it marked an important day in history.

The British monarch had penned a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, observing Pakistan Day – a day when the Lahore resolution was passed in 1940 and when the first Constitution for the country was adopted in 1956.

On the occasion, Charles expressed his “sincere appreciation on the enduring friendship” between Pakistan and UK “grounded in the shared values and mutual respect of our Commonwealth”.

Charles noted that in times of global uncertainly and crisis, it was “vital than ever” to strengthen ties of the two nations. The monarch, who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, reminded of the crucial meeting to be held later this year.

“I look forward to the opportunity for our nations to come together at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year to reaffirm our shared commitments and chart a course for the future.”

He went on to praise the cooperation over their commitment to a greener future and acknowledged the “new partnership to mobilise investment in clean energy and Nature”.

“My wife and I send our very best wishes to all Pakistanis, at home and around the world, for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead,” he surmised.