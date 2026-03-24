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Princess Kate hints at ascension timeline amid King Charles cancer: 'soon'

Future Queen Catherine 'absolutely' ready for next major move as royal family crisis deepens

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 24, 2026

Princess Kate hints at ascension timeline amid King Charles cancer: &apos;soon&apos;
Princess Kate hints at ascension timeline amid King Charles cancer: 'soon'

Kate Middleton privately hinted at a timeline for ascension to the throne amid King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment and the royal family's never-ending family tensions.

Following her challenging cancer journey, the Princess of Wales bounced back and once again took charge of representing the monarch at various important occasions.

From state visits to meaningful engagements, Catherine showcased to the world that she is ready for the next big role, which is the position of a Queen alongside her husband, William.

Discussing the inner feelings of Kate, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "I asked someone who knows Kate and William very well whether she is ready for the next step up to Queen, and the response was a categorical 'yes."

The royal commentator remarked that the Prince and Princess of Wales wish to see King Charles lead the family until his last breath. However, his health issues and growing tensions are no longer a secret.

"...if that moment comes sooner than hoped for, they are absolutely ready and more than equipped for the roles that lie ahead of them. They've had plenty of exposure and have been well prepared," As per the Mirror, Katie stated.

On the other hand, Jennie Bond shed light on how the Waleses are becoming the more prominent public faces representing royals.

"They positively bounce off one another on joint engagements, and it’s great to see them embrace this strange existence they’ve been landed with," the royal expert shared. 

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