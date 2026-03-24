Prince Harry, Meghan eyewatering security bill for Australia stirs new chaos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be arriving in Down Under in nearly three weeks and there is already trouble marring the visit.

The Sussexes’ visit to Australia is being dubbed as the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to royal duties as the visit resembles very much like the working of the royal family overseas visit.

Security for Prince Harry and Meghan has already been a big issue since their exit from senior royal position, which left them stripped off of their tax-payer funded protection in the UK.

And since the Australian visit is not officially a royal tour, the neither the UK government nor the Aussie government is liable to foot the expensive bill. Hence the funding for this visit has been shrouded in mystery.

According to a DailyMail report, the whole situation is a “logistical headache” as “no-one prepared to say who will be responsible for protecting” Harry and Meghan and neither “who will pay for it”.

It noted that federal and state governments have declined to confirm who is providing the security got the private visit.

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Department of Home Affairs told the outlet that they have no involvement. The Australian Federal Police said it “does not comment on protection arrangements”.

Meanwhile, several agencies have distanced themselves from the trip, with departments effectively saying either nothing at all or simply: “No, not us”.

Hence, event organisers, which are not government bodies, are handling logistics, accommodation and appearance fees.

Even though private companies are footing the bill, there is another complication in that arrangement. The organisation responsible for Harry and Meghan’s events – The Gemmie Agency – collapsed last year owing more than $540,000 to the Australian Tax Office. And due to “limited income” they couldn’t make a repayment.

So, a part of the bill will be given by taxpayers – albeit indirectly – and the rest is likely being footed by anyone attending the events.