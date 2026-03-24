Edward takes on new role amid Sophie's unease

Edward takes on new role in surprise announcement amid Sophie's unease

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Edward has been honoured with a new role amid his wife's concerns over his ex's claims and potential revelations in new book.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been named as new patron of Viva Arts and Community Group amid ongoing tensions within the royal family over scandals. The move is being widely hailed by the organisation.

The announcement comes amid reports that Duchess Sophie is lying low after learing about shocking truth about her husband's past relationship amid Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals.

There are speculations that Edward's ex may write a tell-all memoir to reveal some untold stories about her past and relationship with the Duke.

Reacting to the development, Daniel Schumann, the founder and chair of trustees at Viva Arts, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has agreed to become Patron of Viva Arts and Community Group."

Daniel continued: "His visit to open our theatre in 2023 meant an enormous amount to our organisation, our volunteers and the wider community in Soham. The Duke showed a genuine interest in our work and in the difference that the arts can make to people’s lives."

Viva Arts and Community Group delivers theatre productions, workshops, community projects, and educational programmes, aiming to "inspire confidence, creativity and connection" among people of all ages.

As Patron, The Duke of Edinburgh will lend his support to Viva’s mission to enrich lives through the arts, championing community participation, creativity and access to theatre and cultural activities across the region.

Schumann went on to praise the decision, saying that the announcement is "a wonderful endorsement of the work our team and volunteers do to make the arts accessible to everyone."