Taylor Swift sings high praises for Dakota Johnson ahead of TIME100 honour

Taylor Swift pays heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Dakota Johnson

Taylor Swift penned down a touching note for her longtime friend Dakota Johnson as the actress is honoured at the TIME100 Gala for the 100 most influential people of the year.

The 36-year-old pop superstar began, “As her friend, I can vouch for her realness, but add that she’s also one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever known. And maybe it’s true that she can’t lie. But I’ll tell you a few more things she can’t do," in the profile published alongside the Materialists star's name.

The Grammy winner continued, "She can’t stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else’s human experience. She can’t stop challenging herself, taking newer and bolder risks like building her production company TeaTime Pictures. She can’t stop exploring the most intricate relationship complexities like in last year’s Splitsville and Materialists."

Sharing a glimpse into Johnson's personality behind-the-scenes, Swift added, "Captivating in front of the screen and inquisitive behind it, her unfailing truthfulness helps to shape her ever evolving storytelling into art that feels as real and timeless as she is.”

The two A-listers have been friends for a long time, but they tend to keep their bond away from the public eye. Often spotted at night outs and private events, but never shy away from praising each other publicly.

During her Saturday Night Live show, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress called Swift "the most powerful person in America."