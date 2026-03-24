Princess Eugenie takes decisive step after feeling 'heat of headlines'

Princess Eugenie made a wise move in order to refrain from being in headlines, especially in times when her royal future hangs in the balance.

Since the royal downfall of her parents and their shameful scandals, Princess Beatrice and her sister have been paying the price for their alleged wrongdoings.

They also dealt with personal and professional setbacks.

Discussions about their royal titles have intensified as demands to revoke them have increased.

Amid the chaos, Eugenie's 36th birthday arrived. On March 23, the Princess reportedly celebrated her birthday but kept it low-key.

It has been claimed that she must be surrounded by her husband, children and her ride or die sister, Beatrice.

Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that Eugenie preferred not to celebrate her big day with her parents "openly," to avoid further controversy.

As per the Mirror, she said, "Both Eugenie and Beatrice must be feeling the heat of the headlines that are now turning on them. And so I doubt whether this birthday will be one she will particularly feel like celebrating in a big way."

Beatrice and Eugenie decided to keep a low profile, dubbed the best decision for now.

Jennie shared, "And I suspect that is how Eugenie spent her birthday: out of public view and certainly not openly with either of her parents."

Moreover, the public is also demanding answers for the York sisters, as "only they can be sure about what they know about their parents’ dubious friendships and finances."