Why Prince William's key event favoured over King Charles in major twist

King Charles, who is not only the British monarch but also serves as the Head of the Commonwealth, witnessed an unprecedented response the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Commonwealth Day Service is an important date on the royal calendar and for the first time since 1989, the service was not covered live on BBC One. It had been considered a major snub to the royals at the time.

Although, Prince William, as the heir to the throne, will be attending the enthronement ceremony of Dame Sarah Mullaly, who will be installed as the Archbishop of Canterbury on Wednesday, March 25.

It seems like William’s key event is being favoured over King Charles, but the real story was cleared by a BBC spokeswoman.

“The Installation of an Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior bishop in the Church of England, is an historic event and we are pleased to be able to broadcast the ceremony to audiences across the UK,” the representative told GB News.

It would be the 106th installation of the Archbishop of Canterbury and the first female one at that.

“Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day Ceremony in the same way we’ve done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges,” she said, adding that the event was covered by BBC News.