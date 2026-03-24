Prince William shares message as Meghan tests future King's patience

Kensington Palace shared Prince William's message after Meghan Markle invited the future King's wrath.

On March 24, the Prince of Wales' team issued an update on their official Instagram page related to the future King's key engagement.

"Today, presenting honours for outstanding service at Windsor Castle," the message reads.

It is pertinent to note that this new update from Prince William's office came after the Duchess of Sussex's true feelings on royal titles threat were unveiled.

William, who is seeking to completely sever ties with the controversial members of his family, must have found Meghan's reaction daring.

Closer reported that the Duchess is sure that King Charles is not stripping off the Sussexes' titles any time soon, especially during the Andrew crisis.

Prince William "clashed" with his father over the treatment given to Harry and Meghan despite the fact that they have "inflicted so much grief and stress on the family..."

However, Meghan knows that once the Prince of Wales ascends the throne, the situation will probably change, which will not be in favour of the Sussexes.

An insider warned the Duchess about her daring moves, claiming, "If she keeps taunting them and testing their limits this way, she could very well force Charles’ hand and the axe will fall a lot sooner than she’s expecting."