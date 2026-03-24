Archie, Lilibet receive sad news as King Charles forced to make tough decision

King Charles has earned himself a reputation of a doting grandfather, especially given how he has expressly shared his thoughts about ‘our children and grandchildren’ in many of his speeches and interviews.

There was a spark of hope that the monarch will finally be reuniting with his two grandchildren he has rarely seen, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but it seems those plans have come to a screeching halt due to the current Andrew-Epstein ordeal.

According to sources, the Charles has a lot “on his plate” and he is choosing to focus on the matters relating to the monarchy and royal family rather than catering to Prince Harry.

Previously, royal commentator Ingrid Seward claimed that the King has “washed his hands” of the Sussexes as he has other things to worry about.

Although, insiders revealed to Closer that the relationship between Charles and Harry is not frosty but it isn’t at its best either. They suggested that the King is ignoring his younger son’s calls during this difficult time.

“There’s no denying there is a huge distance between Harry and Charles,” the source said. “They are in contact, but only very rarely. Harry thought things would be much better by now but if anything, they seem to be worse.”

Prince Harry believed that after meeting his father last year, he was hopeful about the improving relations. They were reportedly making plans to finally have the children meet their excited grandfather but that plan is put on the backburner.

All Harry wants is “to spend some quality time with his dad but the odds of that happening anytime soon are not good”.

Despite his fears of running out of time with his father Harry is staying positive and “won’t let it go” because it means a lot to him. As for Archie and Lilibet, the reprieve is that Charles’s cancer treatment was scaled back as he is doing well, which means there is decent amount of time to still reconnect.