Zayn Malik sends fans into meltdown with new music video

Zayn Malik has surprised fans by sharing a short video that hints at new music.



The singer, who has won millions of hearts all over the world, posted the clip without much detail, but his caption, “Sideways …soon,” was enough to get everyone talking.

In the video, a small part of the track can be heard, giving a soft and emotional vibe that many fans instantly connected with.

Even though it is just a short preview, people quickly started reacting online, trying to guess what he is planning next.

All of his fans flooded social media with excitement, with many saying that they have been waiting a long time for new music from him.

Some also shared how the sound already feels like his classic style, which they have missed.

Zayn has always kept things low key when it comes to releases and this time also he did not share much information.

There is no official confirmation yet about the song name or release date, which made fans even more curious.

With just one short clip, Zayn has managed to create a lot of buzz and now, fans are eagerly waiting to see what he drops next and when the full track will finally be out.