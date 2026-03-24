Beatrice, Eugenie royal status confirmed by Prince William: 'Telling move'

Prince William let his true feelings about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal status be revealed.

It is not hidden that the Prince and Princess of Wales are distancing themselves from the York sisters since the Epstein controversy unfolded.

As of now, no wrongdoing done by the Princesses has been confirmed, but people have been raising questions about their secret businesses in the UAE and how much they knew about their parents' ties with Epstein.

A royal commentator delivered important news to Beatrice and Eugenie. Jennie Bond shared that the decision made by the Prince and Princess of Wales about whether to include them in the royal Easter celebrations will be significant, as it will clarify their royal status.

As per the Mirror, she said that the royal couple are "distancing themselves from Beatrice and Eugenie — Easter will be telling."

The Princesses were also asked earlier not to join the royal family at Royal Ascot, a major shocker for the York household.

Jennie said that "William is extremely sensitive to public opinion and he will do what is necessary to listen and to protect the reputation of the monarchy."