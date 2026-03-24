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Princess Anne opens RVC Centre shaping tomorrow's veterinary innovators

Princess Anne celebrates champions behind RVC’s new learning centre

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Princess Anne opens RVC Centre shaping tomorrow&apos;s veterinary innovators
Princess Anne opens RVC Centre shaping tomorrow’s veterinary innovators

Princess Anne was at Royal Veterinary College yesterday as she officially opened the institution’s new Student Learning Centre at its Hawkshead Campus in Hertfordshire. 

The three-storey facility promises to shape the next generation of veterinary and biomedical science leaders.

During her tour, The Princess Royal explored the centre’s impressive array of facilities, including modern research laboratories, student labs, interactive teaching rooms, and a 400-seat lecture theatre designed to inspire both study and collaboration. 

“It’s remarkable to see how these facilities are fostering the science of tomorrow,” she remarked as she engaged with the staff and students shaping the future of veterinary care.

A reception commemorated the grand opening, during which The Princess Royal unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion and celebrated the contributions of donors, council members, and university partners whose support brought the project to life. 

Notable attendees included Mr Robert Voss, Professor David Latchman, Nicholas Buxton, Lord Ajay Kakkar, Baroness Young of Old Scone, and Professor Christianne Glossop.

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