Former Yale hockey coach accuses AD Victoria Chun of 'toxic environment', letter reveals

A letter signed by former longtime Yale ice hockey coach Keith Allain, addressed to Yale President Maurine McLnnis, framed serious allegations to the current Yale Athletic Director.

The letter reveals that current Yale director Victoria Chun has created a “toxic environment” for the university’s sport teams.

A copy of the letter was accessed by Fox News Digital has revealed the details.

As per the outlet, the letter’s opening introduced the writer and reads, “My name is Keith Allain, I have just retired after 19 years as Men's Hockey Coach, and I am writing to you at the urging of several head coaches in our Athletic Department. They told me you were soliciting feedback from a few coaches regarding extending the contract of our athletic director.”

Allain continued to call Chun the ‘worst leader” he has ever been around and alleges she has prioritized “silencing any dissent.”

“Vicky Chun is the absolute worst leader I have ever been around in my life. She is dishonest, self centered and inaccessible. Vicky’s singular talent is self promotion and has created a toxic environment within the department, where she is insulated by a cadre of administrators whose main task seems to be silencing any dissent,” the letter continued.

The outlet added that the letter was originally written by Allain, as he himself confirmed it and sent it to McLnnis in October, last year, shortly after retiring with Yale hockey.

Allain, who played ice hockey at Yale from 1976-80, assumed head coach role in 2006, leading the program to the NCAA championship in 2013 and seven Ivy League championships during his tenure.

He wrapped up his tenure with a record of 282-254-54.

He finished his tenure with a record of 282–254–54. Chun, a former volleyball player who later became the head coach for Colgate University.

Chun assumed the role of Yale Athletic Director in 2018 after serving in the same role at Colgate from 2012-18.