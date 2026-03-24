Victoria Beckham makes desperate plea to bring Brooklyn back: 'Heartbreaking'

Victoria Beckham has finally given in to her motherhood as she reportedly made an emotional plea to heal the rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The former Spice Girls member is said to be turning to music legend Elton John in hopes of healing the family rift after his meeting with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham at a lavish bash.

Elton invited Brooklyn and Nicola to this year’s Oscars party, where the couple rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s elite.

Insiders claimed that Elton, who turns 79 this week, had an ulterior motive for having them at his bash.

According to them, the musician is desperate to help repair the fractured relationship between Brooklyn and his parents.

‘Elton cares about them all deeply. He sees himself as someone who can bring people back together, or at least open the door to that happening,’ a source claimed to Closer.

The legendary singer had an important conversation with Brooklyn and advised him to take a wise step.

The singer reportedly tried to ease tension with his advice to the 27-year-old. Elton has been close to the Beckhams for decades. Victoria is leaning on him more than ever.

‘Elton reached out to Victoria directly ahead of the event. He wanted to make sure she was comfortable with Brooklyn and Nicola being there," the insider explains.

The insider said, "She agreed because she didn’t want to look like she was blocking any chance of things improving."

"She gave Elton a sense of where things stood, not in a controlling way, but she was honest about how hurt the family still is. She didn’t want anything to escalate," they added.

The Beckham feud came to light around Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish 2022 wedding. It reached boiling point last year when Nicola's husband missed family events, including David’s 50th birthday celebrations and receiving his knighthood.

But the fallout culminated in the eldest son’s headline-grabbing statement in January. The sensational seven-page outburst came after the aspiring chef reportedly sent a legal notice to Victoria and David – instructing them to only communicate through lawyers and to stop tagging or mentioning him on social media.

Despite all this drama, Victoria and David shared a series of gushing tributes for his 27th birthday on Instagram earlier this month.