Jennifer Lopez makes cheeky dig at ex-husband Ben Affleck mid-concert

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in 2024 on their two-year wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez had a relatable reaction to hearing her ex’s name mid-concert.

During her sold-out Up All Night Las Vegas residency, the pop icon couldn’t hide her true feelings when a fan named “Ben” joined her on stage, bringing back memories of her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The hilarious moment unfolded mid-show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, when JLo spotted an enthusiastic fan in the crowd and invited him up.

But things took a turn when she asked his name. “Ben,” the fan replied. Lopez instantly recoiled and let out a loud “ugh” before breaking into laughter.

The former couple officially split when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, exactly two years after their wedding anniversary. It was their second failed attempt at their relationship following their previous engagement in the early 2000s.

Reflecting on the split, the On the Floor hitmaker told CBS Sunday Morning last year that “it was a tough time.”

“But you get through it,” she continued. “Honestly, I have to say, it was the best thing that ever happened to me, because it changed me – it didn’t change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware.”

Meanwhile, Affleck insisted that there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” telling GQ last year that he has “a lot of respect” for Lopez.