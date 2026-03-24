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Kensington Palace shares Prince William's latest video with major update

The Future monarch, William, honours loved ones at Windsor Castle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Kensington Palace shares Prince William&apos;s latest video with major update
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's latest video with major update

Prince William and Princess Kate's office released a heartwarming video of the future monarch as he honoured loved ones on Tuesday during the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Palace issued an update on the event hours after the William and Kate's trusted nanny received a special royal honour from William.

The video, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, shows William honouring the loyal companions. 

The video was captioned: "Loved ones receiving honours at Windsor Castle."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' lifelong nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was rewarded with the silver Royal Victorian Medal for her loyalty and service to the Waleses.

TV writer Sir Roy Clarke and tennis umpire James Keothavong were also  among the honourees of Tuesday's investiture ceremony at the castle.

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