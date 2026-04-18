Coachella 2026 livestream guide: Time, headliners, must see-sets

Published April 18, 2026
Think Coachella is just a bunch of stages and vibes? Try eight main stages, surprise sets, and enough overlap to ruin your group chat.
Weekend two is officially chaos – the fun kind – and whether you are in the desert or watching from your couch, planning is survival.
The festival streams live on YouTube starting 4pm PDT daily. Bonus: you can watch up to four stages at once (yes, your attention span will be tested). Miss something? Replays roll right after the last set ends.
Let’s cut through the 200+ acts. Here’s where things get serious:
You will have to choose. It’s inevitable. For example:
Look beyond the headliners and you will find everything from indie darlings to experimental DJs – plus those mysterious ‘surprise’ slots that always turn into viral moments.
Bottom line: Coachella is not just a festival anymore – it’s a scheduling puzzle with a killer soundtrack. Plan wisely… or embrace the chaos.