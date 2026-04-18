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Coachella 2026 livestream guide: Time, headliners, must see-sets

From Sabrina Carpenter to Justin Bieber: Coachella’s biggest second weekend moments

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Coachella 2026 livestream guide: Time, headliners, must see-sets
Coachella 2026 livestream guide: Time, headliners, must see-sets

Think Coachella is just a bunch of stages and vibes? Try eight main stages, surprise sets, and enough overlap to ruin your group chat.

Weekend two is officially chaos – the fun kind – and whether you are in the desert or watching from your couch, planning is survival.

How to watch Coachella?

Coachella 2026 livestream guide: Time, headliners, must see-sets

The festival streams live on YouTube starting 4pm PDT daily. Bonus: you can watch up to four stages at once (yes, your attention span will be tested). Miss something? Replays roll right after the last set ends.

The sets everyone talking about

Let’s cut through the 200+ acts. Here’s where things get serious:

  • Friday: Sabrina Carpenter owns the main stage at 9pm, with Anyma closing at midnight
  • Saturday: Justin Bieber headlines at 11:25pm, with a wildcard afternoon set from Kacey Musgraves
  • Sunday: KAROL G wraps the weekend at 10:10pm

The real problem: clashes

You will have to choose. It’s inevitable. For example:

  • The Strokes vs literally anything else Saturday night
  • FKA twigs vs Iggy Pop on Sunday
  • And don’t even try to multitask during Sahara stage chaos

Hidden gems

Look beyond the headliners and you will find everything from indie darlings to experimental DJs – plus those mysterious ‘surprise’ slots that always turn into viral moments.

Bottom line: Coachella is not just a festival anymore – it’s a scheduling puzzle with a killer soundtrack. Plan wisely… or embrace the chaos.

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