Natalie Portman's partner Tanguy Destable: Meet the musician soon-to-be dad

Natalie Portman is expecting her third child and her first with French musician and producer Tanguy Destable, better known as Tepr.

The Oscar winner revealed the pregnancy on April 17, 2026, in Harper’s Bazaar, calling it a “privilege and a miracle.”

While Portman’s baby news grabbed headlines, it also turned attention to Destable, a longtime figure in France’s electronic music scene.

Born in Morlaix, Brittany, Destable began experimenting with samplers and synths in the 1990s before joining the groups Abstrackt Keal Agram and Yelle.

He went solo in 2014, releasing albums such as Hypnotease, Technosensible, and Dance Works 2015–2018.

His Instagram, @Tempr_, is largely devoted to his music rather than personal life.

Portman and Destable have been linked since March 2025, a year after her divorce from choreographer Benjamin Millepied was finalized.

Their romance was first reported by French outlet Voici, which published photos of the pair cozying up in Paris, later confirmed by People.

The couple have since been spotted together at Montparnasse Station, where Portman recently debuted her baby bump under oversized coats.

Destable has kept quiet about the relationship, but Portman has spoken warmly about their excitement.

Prior to Portman, Destable dated French actress Louise Bourgoin, with whom he shares two sons: Étienne (2016) and Vadim (2020).