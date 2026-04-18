Avengers: Doomsday' casts Robert Downey Jr. as iconic villain

Avengers: Doomsday is rewriting Marvel history by bringing Robert Downey Jr. back to the MCU not as Iron Man, but as Victor Von Doom.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the decision was years in the making.

“We never lost touch with Downey,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“He is ingrained in the fabric of the MCU for obvious reasons… He played the most iconic hero. Let’s have him play the most iconic villain.”

Downey’s Iron Man bowed out in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself in the climactic snap.

But as Feige explained, the multiverse opened the door for reinvention.

“It’s our universe. It’s a multiverse. We can do whatever the heck we want,” he said, recalling how the idea crystallized as Downey’s career soared with Oppenheimer.

“This could be it. Let’s do it.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, returning to helm Avengers: Doomsday, teased the creative possibilities of Doom.

“Certainly with Doom, it’s the problem in the extreme in that his power is so immense and so beyond,” Anthony Russo noted.

“But that liberates us creatively to explore his vulnerabilities — the places he’s exposed, the things he must protect even more intently than his physical self.”

For the unversed, the film assembles heroes from across Marvel’s cinematic history.

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, joined by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and the new Fantastic Four led by Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards.

The movie also features legacy X-Men from the Fox era, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier, James Marsden’s Cyclops, and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, alongside newer faces like Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Florence Pugh’s Yelena, and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

Exclusive CinemaCon footage showcased Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battling Gambit (Channing Tatum), Mystique clashing with Yelena, and a tense summit between the Fantastic Four and the New Avengers.

With Downey’s Doom at the centre, Avengers: Doomsday promises to pit legacies against one another in a multiverse showdown.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.