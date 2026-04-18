Katy Perry gives update on Justin Trudeau relationship after his bold stance

Pop meets politics – and apparently, it’s going really well.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are quietly turning heads with a romance insiders say is getting serious.

According to reports, the Dark Horse singer is “very happy” — and running the show. "she’s the one setting the agenda!"

Trudeau, for his part, is not complaining. In fact, sources say he’s more than happy to go along for the ride.

The relationship, which reportedly began in late 2025, comes after Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom – with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove.

And while this pairing might sound unexpected, it’s apparently built on more than just chemistry.

"There are doors Katy can open and attention she can attract that Justin never could on his own. They want to make a positive impact on the world together."

Still, don’t expect oversharing. Perry is said to be “protective” of what they have, with one insider adding: "She wants it to last with Justin."

Their most recent sighting? None other than Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – because of course.

The duo were spotted during weekend one, watching Justin Bieber’s headline set, blending in (well, as much as they can) while holding hands, dancing and snacking in VIP.

Low-key? Not really. But for these two, it might be the start of something big.