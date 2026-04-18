Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson clash: Truth exposed after latest reveal

Former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were involved in a clash six months ago and now some source is lifting the lid from the shocking incident.

In late 2025, the two reportedly got into a fight while filming their three-part road trip docuseries, leaving Louis, 34, with a concussion and the cancellation of the Netflix project.

Initially, the two X Factors alum had some conflict at the location of the shooting, before it escalated with the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker allegedly making negative comments about Louis’s mom, Johanna Deakin, who died of leukaemia in 2016.

“It spiralled into a row then Zayn made a remark about Louis’ mum Johannah,” sources told the Sun in a report published Friday, April 17.

The insider added, “Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him. Zayn punched him straight in the face. Because he was wearing rings it cut Louis’ head.”

“He was pulled away and Louis was taken for medical treatment. He was left with a concussion. This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking,” they continued.

Notably, neither bandmember has spoken to the other since the incident.

Reports of a tense altercation involving the pair first surfaced in December 2025 just months after the news of their 3-part docuseries was announced.

Sources told Star Magazine a similar rundown of events at that time.

The latest quotes from the tipster came around the same time when the Die For Me singer revealed he was rushed to the hospital with a mysterious illness, forcing him to cancel several of his upcoming appearances.

Just hours after his health update, Louis shares a highlight from his ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour, completely ignoring Zayn’s message.

These social media activities raised more concerns among the One Direction fans.