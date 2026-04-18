Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna drop bombshell duet at Coachella 2026: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna drop bombshell duet at Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter was already owning weekend two of Coachella – and then suddenly, boom: Madonna walked on stage like it was 2006 again.

The surprise hit right in the middle of Juno, when Carpenter teased, “Have you ever tried this one?” — cue the instant switch into Vogue. Yes, that Vogue.

From there, things escalated fast. The duo rolled into Like A Prayer and even debuted a brand-new track from Madonna’s upcoming Confessions II. Casual.

“Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show,” Madonna said.

“No thanks needed, Madonna. You can have whatever you want,” Carpenter shot back — honestly, fair.

Then came the nostalgia. Madonna reflected on her first Coachella moment two decades ago: “I have a few things I wanna get off my chest. 20 years ago today, I performed at Coachella… so you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later… So, it’s like a full circle moment, very meaningful for me.”

She even threw in astrology (because why not):

"So in all circumstances for the rest of the month, let’s try to get along, okay?”

And just before their duet, Madonna couldn’t resist one last joke: “...this probably the first time I’ve ever performed with someone who’s shorter than me.”

“Amen!” Carpenter replied.

Between surprise guests and viral moments, this set just raised the bar – again.