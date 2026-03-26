Andrew's bombshell comment about Meghan Markle: Harry's reaction

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who's going through the toughest phase of his life over his connection to Epstein, has caused tension with Prince Harry.

The former Duke of York's alleged comment about Meghan Markle, Harry's wife, has been unearthed in a new book amid his downfall over his past actions.

Andrew and his nephew, Harry, reportedly shared an upsetting situation on the way to Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation in 2023.

Royal author Tom Bower explored the split between the Houses of Sussex and Windsor in his new book, "Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family."

In one passage, the author reveals the tense car ride between Andrew, 66, and Harry, 41, as they attended the crowning ceremony of King Charles in May 2023.

In part, the awkward atmosphere was due to reports that Andrew had dubbed Meghan an "opportunist", with Bower referencing Andrew Lownie's book, "Entitled."

Bower penned: "In the driving rain, Harry arrived at the abbey with Andrew. The disgraced Prince was, at the time, still refusing the King’s order to move to Frogmore from Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion he occupied with his ex-wife, Sarah.

"Relations between the uncle and his nephew were not good. In some accounts, Andrew had scathingly dismissed Meghan as an 'opportunist'."

The book, which is published on 26 March, also shared untold stories about the alleged "broken bonds" between Prince William, Princess Kate, and Harry and Meghan.

Some passages of the novel claim that William and Kate considered Meghan a "threat" as tensions escalated before the Sussexes decided to leave Britain for a life in Montecito, California, with their young family.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, 14 March, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan rebutted the author's suggestions and said he "crossed the line".