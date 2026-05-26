Watch: NASA astronaut pulls off impossible football kick in space

Football World Cup fever has quite literally reached out of this world as an astronaut showed off incredible skills in space ahead of the global showpiece.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jessica Meir, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), showed an impressive overhead kick in microgravity.

The acrobatic move performed by the astronaut in microgravity stunned the football fans and space enthusiasts alike, who showered praise on Meir for her athletic skills.

During the ‘Learn with NASA’ lesson, Meir explained the science behind designing the ball with a spherical shape, allowing it to fly smoothly through the air after getting kicked.

Explaining the behavior, the 48-year-old Swedish-American marine biologist demonstrated an incredible bicycle kick.

Football fans expressed their love as one wrote, “Love the demo - I always wondered how spin behaves up there without air getting in the way.”

Another chimed in, “Super cool to see NASA explaining soccer ball aerodynamics from the ISS! The way the panels and seams are designed to create consistent flight is fascinating. Love how space research connects to everyday sports like this. Thanks for the great explanation.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 and is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.