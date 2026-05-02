Debbie Allen promises Shonda Rhimes THIS about ‘Grey's Anatomy'

Debbie Allen said Grey’s Anatomy remains close to her heart, even as she directs Broadway productions and continues to expand her multi-faceted career.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the opening night of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, which she directed, Allen reflected on how theater keeps her “youthful” and sharp.

“It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me curious. And it keeps me ever the student of life,” she said.

Allen explained that the rehearsal process for the play, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, was one of the most rewarding of her career.

“We had the best rehearsal period in the world. It was closed. No one was allowed — no one,” she recalled. “We got to stand up, fall down, laugh, cry, make mistakes, get it right, get it wrong. Wrong, now right, right, right. It was the best. I love theater.”

But Allen also emphasized her ongoing commitment to Grey’s Anatomy, where she has portrayed Dr. Catherine Fox since 2011 and served as executive producer and director.

“I promised Shonda Rhimes I will bring all my sharpest skills back to Grey’s Anatomy,” she said, noting that the long running ABC drama continues to thrive in its 22nd season.

Rhimes was in attendance at the Broadway premiere to support Allen.

“I’m just excited to be here to see the show and to see Debbie’s work and to see this incredible cast,” Rhimes told PEOPLE.

Allen, who received an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards for her “lasting impact” on the entertainment industry, reflected last year on the series’ longevity.

“Grey’s Anatomy is the little engine that could,” she said. “It is just going up and up and up. We don’t know where the top of the hill is because we just keep climbing. 20 seasons. That’s extraordinary.”