Kate Middleton's return to cancer hospital: Moment shared by photographer

A royal photographer encountered an emotional moment of Princess Kate's return to the hospital where she had undergone cancer treatment.

Chris Jackson, who has capturef the British royal family's many moments for decades, spoke of Princess Catherine's engagement at The Royal Marsden Hospital in January 2025.

Jackson detailed what was happening behind the scenes of the photo he captured of the Princess of Wales at the hospital when she announced she's in remission.

“You can often find yourself in these incredible historic moments,” he told Us Weekly.

“As a royal photographer, you’re quite present in the moment, even behaviour and decorum and all of those other elements are so important,” he continued.

He added: “I will never forget as she’s kind of walking up the stairs, she literally glanced up, and I felt in that millisecond, there were definitely some memories of that place.

“I would imagine having gone there for treatment. It was a pretty salient time in her life, and clearly meeting the doctors and the nurses who knew her and the patients she really wanted to see there—it was really emotional.”

When Kate returned to The Royal Marsden, the staff lined the corridors to catch a glimpse of her. “They were super excited to see her,” Jackson said on Hello!’s “A Right Royal Podcast.”

“There was a particular lady on the way who gave her a big hug, and she chatted to a few really lovely patients who were going through their own journey,” he added. “And she was listening to everything they had to say.”

“So it was a really meaningful engagement,” Jackson continued.