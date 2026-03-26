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Palace drops explosive video as William's battle training puts him to test

Kensington Palace releases bombshell video of Prince William

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Palace drops explosive video as William&apos;s battle training puts him to test
Palace drops explosive video as William's battle training puts him to test

Kensington Palace has released a bombshell video of Prince William taking part in intense battle training during his surprise visit to 1 Mercian Regiment at Bulford base on Thursday.

In the video William is seen witnessing the armed soldiers showing off their skills to combat the threat.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, the future monarch observed the training exercises before presenting warrants, recognising commitment and dedication across the regiment.

In the video, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page, William is seen taking part in the excercise.

His trip followed his journey to see the unit during their posting in Estonia last year. He also heard directly from a female network about their experiences serving in the Armed Forces.

The soldiers have since completed their six-month stint on Operation Cabrit, which forms Britain's contribution to Nato's Forward Land Forces stationed in Estonia and Poland.

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