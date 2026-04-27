Mystery behind Sarah Ferguson ‘secret fund' for expensive bolthole

Sarah Ferguson is now looking for a backup plan after her cover was blown following months of hiding, especially with no support from the royals.

The former Duchess of York was spotted in an expensive Austrian getaway spot earlier this month, with sources claiming that Fergie has hardly left her room during her stay.

Now that her location has been exposed, she is reportedly seeking out her wealthy friends to bail her out of the sticky situation that she continues to be in. She has been “working the phones” to disappear from the spotlight once again.

“Sarah has good friends,” an insider told DailyMail. “People who know her well are happy to help her. She won’t be left with nowhere to go.”

The sanctuary where Fergie is currently staying charges £2,000-a-night, which is not an easy sum to shell out especially when all the businesses are shut down and there is no stable income coming in. Fergie has been shunned from all of her charities she once represented.

And even though her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are in contact with her, they cannot show any support publicly, not house her with them. It could cause major trouble for their remaining reputation with the royal and the public.

According to the report, co-owners of the spa, formerly known as Vivamayr, Natascha Sommerer and Dr Dieter Resch, have known Fergie since she was recovering from cancer at the facility. It is possible that they are funding the stay for old time’s sake.