Prince Harry faces unseen threat to Archie, Lilibet: Can't escape

Prince Harry, who lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet, is said to be taking all measures to protect his children from an unseen threat.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, still can't rescue himself from the shadow of a formidable incident that took her mother Princess Diana's life, leaving him with a life-long trauma.

King Charles' estranged son has spoken candidly about the enduring pain of his mother's passing at her prime age. she was just 36.

Now, Harry's deepest concern is that his and Meghan's children could one day be drawn into the same celebrity spotlight that preceded Princess Diana's fatal crash in paris in 1997.

Prince William's younger brother Harry made the remarks during a public discussion on fatherhood at a Movember charity event in Melbourne, Australia.

Speaking on stage about the period before the birth of his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, now six, in 2019, and daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, four, in 2021, Harry revealed undergoing therapy to address unresolved grief stemming from Diana's tragic death.

Undoubtedly, Harry's deep-rooted fear about his own past adds to his worries about his kids.

He's taking all measures to secure their children from any untoward situation as the spotlight that surrounded Diana is something he has never escaped.

He does not want to live in the fear that his children could also face similar pressures as for Harry, the memory of his mother's crash isn't just history. It's a constant warning.

His biggest fear is that if his children are pulled too far into the celebrity world, they could be exposed to the same dangers that led to his mother's death, one insider told Radar.