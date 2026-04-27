Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been brought down on his knees after the string of antics irked King Charles and Prince William.

King Charles’s property had a wonderful display to witness as Andrew was given a stern blow to the ego.

In the runup to the eviction from Royal Lodge, the King’s shamed had been particularly defiant despite losing all his royal titles and honours over the allegations of sex abuse against him and his friendship with paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

There had been a public uproar over the King’s “leniency” towards his brother, even though he had clearly expressed his stance to support the victims and any investigation that was being undertaken by the police.

Andrew continued to stay in the headlines as he stepped out in the views of the cameras, horse-riding. This had angered the King as Andrew showed no contrition.

Hence, it seems that monarch is proving to his errant brothers that things could go much worse than he imagined. One local revealed that Andrew now has a front door “matching the Sandringham staff, which shows just how far he has fallen from grace”.

Moreover, he is banned from changing the colour of the gate without permission.

Meanwhile, the Sandringham estate, which is the private inherited property of the monarch is keeping up with thing unfazed.

It shared a message: “Our seasonal display has reached a beautiful peak. Whether it’s the delicate petals of the Iris, the architectural beauty of the Allium, or the brilliant red of the Azaleas against the historic Sandringham House, The Gardens are a must-visit this month.”