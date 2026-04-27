Prince Harry uncle's girlfriend breaks silence on hurtful allegations

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother and uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry, may have breathed a sigh of relief as his 'girlfriend' finally went public amid allegagtions.

Cat Jarman, who lodged a legal challenge against the Earl's ex-wife Countess Spencer in 2024, over after claimes that the divorcee shared her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis without her consent.

The legal battle turned worst when the Earl's ex-wife, whom he divorced last year after 13 years of marriage, claimed the pair had embarked on an affair.

Jarman, 53, a Norwegian archaeologist, has now finally broken her silence in public to dispel the accusations.

"Both marriages were over when Charles and I began a relationship and had been for some time," she claimed to The Mail on Sunday.

Sehe went on to clear the air regarding her affiar with the royals' relative, saying: "These accusations are very difficult to disprove anyway, but it was the way it was done – putting it in legal documents, where it could be reported without risk of being accused of libel."

"That was so hurtful and anyone who knows me knows it wasn't true. I think I happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and it is very hurtful when there isn't the slightest element of truth in it."

Se went on to express her anger over the claims, descibiung them, "just upsetting."

The dispute began when the countess accused her husband of having an affair, something she says was affirmed when comparing notes with Tom Jarman, 45, Ms Jarman's former husband.

During these conversations, Jarman informed the countess of his ex-wife's diagnosis.

He later issued a statement expressing profound regret for sharing the private information.