King Charles faces ultimate test as latest warning sparks royal concern: 'Do or Die'

The British monarch seems to be in a fix after dire warning from the US amid calls from Britons to cancell or postpone his US trip to avoid crisis.

However, the US ambassador, Warren Stephens, has tired to expalin how the consequences of cancelling the trip could harm the relationship between the two countries, adopting a tone that's somewhat cautionary.

He claims that it would be a 'very big mistake!' The trip is claimed to take place in April.

The Washington's ambassador to the UK, made this comment while speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London on Thursday.

The diplomat pushed back against demands to abandon or postpone the royal trip amid ongoing Middle East hostilities.

"I think he will go and I think it will be a very meaningful trip for him," he remarked during a question-and-answer session following his address.

The ambassador also confirmed that House Speaker Mike Johnson has extended an invitation for the King to deliver a speech before both chambers of Congress during the visit.

While the overseas tour remains without official confirmation, the King and Queen are anticipated to travel to Washington and New York during April, coinciding with celebrations marking 250 years since American independence.

President Donald Trump is also desperate to welcome the British royals, stating they would be arriving "very shortly" and expressing that he was "looking forward" to the occasion.