Meghan Markle fans celebrate special baby announcement: 'Congratulations'

Meghan Markle's fans are delighted to hear special news about the arrival of a little family member.

The Duchess of Sussex's dearest friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, announced that she is blessed with a baby boy.

The philanthropist took to her Instagram handle and released a few adorable photos, featuring the baby and his overly joyful family.

Kelly wrote, "Happiest birthday to you, sweet Jack Oliver Zajfen. (Jack: In honour of my Gandpa. Oliver: In honour of our Georgie. Now they share the same middle name)

"This family of 5 is madly in love. Full of all the emotions and taking it all in."

She expressed gratitude towards all who have supported her through thick and thin.

"I have felt carried and loved so very much, and that’s what Community is all about. Get ready for a lot of baby content," Kelly penned.

It is important to mention that the birth of Jack is close to Kelly and her family's heart, as they lost their Georgie, at age 9, in 2022 due to COVID-19 and viral meningitis.

Kelly is like a family member to Meghan, as the duo shared a close bond for years and stood with each other in times of joy and grief.

Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex awarded the Francis M. Wheat Community Service Award to Kelly at the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children event.

"Proud to honour my forever friend @_heartmom_ for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms," Meghan said.

The baby news must be wonderful for Meghan and her little ones, Archie and Lilibet, as they also get a new pal.