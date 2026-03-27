Sarah Ferguson UK chapter finally comes to end with fresh blow

Sarah Ferguson received yet another upsetting update, which made one thing clear: neither the crown nor the Britons are ready to forgive Fergie.

Epstein's files proved to be disastrous for the York household. The former Duke and Duchess of York have been paying the price of their alleged wrongdoings in the form of losing professional and personal connections.

Most recently, it has been decided to strip Fergie of her Freedom of the City of York honour in a meeting of the Councillors of York.

The meeting, which took place at the Guildhall in York on Thursday evening, made it clear that people with ties to convicted paedophiles do not deserve such prestigious titles.

As per Express, the motion reads, "The council resolves that, pursuant to Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972, the City of York Council withdraws the Honorary Freeman of the City status from Sarah Ferguson, which was conferred upon her in 1987."

Notably, the honour was a gift given to Sarah when she tied the knot to Andrew.

Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley said that the recipients of York's highest honour should not be "best friends" of convicted paedophiles.

For the unversed, the former Duchess of York called Epstein "legend," "brother", and her great friend despite his sex crimes.

The councillor said, "We stand with victims. We stand for the rule of law. We stand for decency."

It must be concerning for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as their parents have been facing blow after blow.

But by maintaining distance from Andrew and Sarah, the sisters are also showing loyalty towards the crown.